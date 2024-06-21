Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.45. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 244,163 shares.

Biomerica Trading Down 15.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 117.46%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Fore Capital LLC increased its position in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Biomerica worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.