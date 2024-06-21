Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.45. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 244,163 shares.
The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 117.46%.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
