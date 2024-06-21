Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64.20 ($0.82). Record shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 9,453 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67. The company has a market cap of £126.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,320.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

