Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $1.78. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 128,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kandi Technologies Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

