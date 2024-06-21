Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.11) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262 ($3.33).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 208.05 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.19, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.58. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.30 ($2.85).

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($137,797.53). 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

