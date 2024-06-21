TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

