Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by investment analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

AAV stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

