Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAV. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

