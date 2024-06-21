Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

