Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.80. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.