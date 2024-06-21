C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.66

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.66 and traded as low as $44.84. C&F Financial shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 11,873 shares trading hands.

C&F Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Robinson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

