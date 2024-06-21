Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as low as $5.17. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 16,822 shares changing hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

