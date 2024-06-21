Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.75

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.75 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.16). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.12), with a volume of 658,396 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,284.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,538.46%.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,403.79). Corporate insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

