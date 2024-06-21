Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.80. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 41,810 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

