Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as high as $15.80. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 41,810 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $283.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

