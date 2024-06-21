Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.19. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 49,277 shares trading hands.

Colabor Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$121.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.60 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

