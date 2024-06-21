Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,093.63

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,093.63 ($52.02) and traded as high as GBX 4,470 ($56.80). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,455 ($56.61), with a volume of 128,008 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($62.53) to GBX 5,312 ($67.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.26) target price on the stock.

Cranswick Stock Up 0.5 %

Cranswick Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,312.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,093.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,121.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 67.30 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cranswick

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.97), for a total value of £54,397 ($69,119.44). Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

