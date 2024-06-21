Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.01

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.01 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.48). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.41), with a volume of 277,551 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £475.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,714.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.01.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

