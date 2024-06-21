Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.21

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.21 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.83 ($0.40). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 3,210,186 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

