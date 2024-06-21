Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.21

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.21 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.83 ($0.40). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 3,210,186 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on MARS

Marston’s Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.