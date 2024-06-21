LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $272.59

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.59 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 336.30 ($4.27). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.23), with a volume of 86,852 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,162.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

