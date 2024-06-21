Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,895.34

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,895.34 ($24.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,974 ($25.08). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,954 ($24.83), with a volume of 62,189 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HILS
Hill & Smith Stock Up 0.3 %
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.