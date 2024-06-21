Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as high as C$6.07. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 1,473,537 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.47.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

