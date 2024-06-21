Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.01

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.01 and traded as high as C$34.33. Boralex shares last traded at C$33.07, with a volume of 308,503 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.01.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

