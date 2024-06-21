Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $153.63

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.63.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

