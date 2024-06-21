Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,684 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,628,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,711.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 853,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

