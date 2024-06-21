Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $96.21

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. BILL has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

