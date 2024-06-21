Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $10.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 256,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

