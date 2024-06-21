Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $19.00

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

