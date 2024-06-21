Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) PT at $80.94

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.94.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $5,528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,576 shares of company stock worth $21,709,095. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.