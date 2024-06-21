Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $9.08

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

