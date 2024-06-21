Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $15.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BMBL stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.73. Bumble has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 211,251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 97,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 800.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

