Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sinclair Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,591,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after buying an additional 85,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 538,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.54. Sinclair has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $17.58.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.