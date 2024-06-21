NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.42

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.42 and traded as high as $42.01. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 27,943 shares trading hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
