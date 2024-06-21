MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading 7.1% Higher

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. 13,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 122,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.15% of MultiSensor AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

