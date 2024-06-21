Grupo Traxión (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Trading Down 11.2%

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Grupo Traxión Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.
About Grupo Traxión
Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.
