Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 68,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 61,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

