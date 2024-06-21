Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Down 0.2%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 5,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

