Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Trading Up 11.3%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

