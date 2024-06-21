Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.16. Allot Communications shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 175,445 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Allot Communications Price Performance
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
