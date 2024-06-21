First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.36

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.36 and traded as high as $34.65. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 21,980 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $627.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

