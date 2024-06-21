Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $12.03. Nidec shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 88,045 shares.

Nidec Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.