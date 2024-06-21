Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.33

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.33 and traded as high as $66.08. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 4,726 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

