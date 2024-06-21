Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.50

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $21.85. Deluxe shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 171,774 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $948.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.84%.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 127.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth $995,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.