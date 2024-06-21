Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.99. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 14,904 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.
