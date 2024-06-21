Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $15.00. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 119,697 shares changing hands.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
