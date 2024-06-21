Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $15.00. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 119,697 shares changing hands.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.