Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $9.49. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 62,057 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

