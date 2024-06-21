Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.19. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 13,274 shares traded.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
