Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.19. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 13,274 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 199.0% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.