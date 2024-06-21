Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Head to Head Comparison

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $838.33 million 9.34 $154.82 million $0.39 53.26 Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.42 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -6.87

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Kanzhun and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 8 0 2.89 Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 20.55% 9.73% 7.45% Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

