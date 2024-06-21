Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Qifu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 21.34 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 1.38 $603.58 million $3.86 5.09

Profitability

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Qifu Technology 26.80% 20.96% 9.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prestige Wealth and Qifu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Qifu Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $24.73, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Prestige Wealth on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

