SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) versus Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Financial Survey

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $68.83, suggesting a potential upside of 90.15%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 786.63%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 492.12 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -7.04 Caribou Biosciences $34.48 million 4.51 -$102.07 million ($1.45) -1.19

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Caribou Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribou Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -66.48% -57.28% Caribou Biosciences -345.05% -33.42% -28.01%

Risk & Volatility

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.