Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) vs. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Head to Head Review

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AlloVir and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 2 3 1 0 1.83 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

AlloVir currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,403.04%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 112.50%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -98.50% -78.56% Adaptive Biotechnologies -123.24% -56.58% -27.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.66) -0.45 Adaptive Biotechnologies $170.28 million 2.77 -$225.25 million ($1.49) -2.15

AlloVir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats AlloVir on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic test which detects and monitors the remaining number of cancer cells that are present in a patient's body during and after treatment, known as Minimal Residual Disease (MRD). The company offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

