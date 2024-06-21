Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Critical Comparison

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solo Brands and TruGolf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00 TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $3.54, indicating a potential upside of 67.06%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than TruGolf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

84.5% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Solo Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solo Brands and TruGolf’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $494.78 million 0.39 -$111.35 million ($2.01) -1.05 TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

TruGolf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solo Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Solo Brands has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and TruGolf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -23.52% 6.99% 4.31% TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40%

Summary

Solo Brands beats TruGolf on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, fuel, pellets, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.